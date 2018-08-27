Google remembers Don Bradman on 110th birth anniversary

on Monday dedicated a doodle to on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary.

Often referred to as "The Don", the cricketer has a number of accolades to his kitty, with a Test batting average of 99.94, considered as the greatest achievement by any sportsman in a major sport.

During his 20-year stint, Bradman consistently scored at a level that earned him fame as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. He is known for leading an Australian team known as "The Invincibles" on a record-breaking unbeaten tour of England.

Post his retirement, Bradman retained a pre-eminent position in the game by acting as an administrator, selector, and writer for three decades.

The Australian cricketer continues to hold a number of records, including those of highest career batting average, highest series batting average, highest ratio of centuries and double centuries per innings played, among others. He is also known for being the first batsman in Test history to score two triple centuries, first and only batsman to have remained unbeaten on 299 in a Test innings, and first batsman to score a Test triple century (304) at number 5 position.

Bradman was hospitalised with pneumonia in December 2000, two months after which he breathed his last at his residence on 25 February 2001 at the age of 92.

In 2009, the ace cricketer was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.