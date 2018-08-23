PV Sindhu ranked seventh in Forbes list of highest-paid women athletes

Even as PV Sindhu won her first round at the ongoing Asian Games, social media has been abuzz with news about her debut on the Forbes Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2018 list.

The stylish shuttler, who broke into the national consciousness with her silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016, has come a long way on the endorsement table, riding on the back of consistent performances and some smart strategizing by her managers. The list, released by Forbes earlier this week ranks Sindhu at number seven with earnings of $8.5 million, one spot below American tennis player Venus Williams ...