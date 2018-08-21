Ind vs Eng 3rd Test Day 4: Can Kohli & co make a comeback in Test series?

On Day 4 of 3rd test match, led by Virat Kohli will look to make a comeback in 5-match series against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. In pursuit of 521-run to win, England were 23 for no loss at stumps on Day 3. England had a difficult start in second innings as Indian bowlers bowled good line and length in 9 Overs on offer. For England the task would be to either pull off the greatest Test chase or batting out two days against a bowling line-up with some variety which looks bleak after third day's play. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow was hopeful that he can bat again despite suffering a fractured finger.





Virat Kohli hit 23rd Test century

Virat Kohli creates captaincy record in England

Most Hundreds as Test Captain

Captain For 100s Tests Graeme Smith South Africa 25 109 Ricky Ponting Australia 19 77 Virat Kohli India 16 38 Steven Smith Australia 15 34 Steve Waugh Australia 15 57 Allan Border Australia 15 93

Most Hundreds in overseas Test as captain

Captain For 100s Tests Graeme Smith South Africa 17 56 Virat Kohli India 9 19 Steve Waugh Australia 9 28 Alastair Cook England 9 31 Clive Lloyd West Indies 9 50

Felt pressure but county stint helped me: Pujara

India captain Virat Kohli hit his 23rd century as India continued to dominate England in the third Test at Trent Bridge on Monday. Virat Kohli reached his century in the 92nd over off Chris Woakes' delivery when India's score was 279/3. Earlier, in the first innings Virat Kohli had missed his century. He was dismissed on 97 by England spinner Adil Rashid in the first innings. In the second innings, Virat Kohli along with (72) went onto forge a 113-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. India had batted the first session of day three without the fall of a wicket courtesy Kohli and Pujara's partnership. Leading from the front, Kohli brought up his half-century off 74 deliveries and then reached the three-figures in 189 balls. His innings was laced with 9 boundaries. However, Kohli did survive a scare in the nervous nineties when Keaton Jennings dropped him on 93.On Day 3 of Trent Bridge Test Kohli went past Mohammad Azharuddin’s tally of 426 runs to become the Indian captain with most runs in a series in England. This is the second Test in the series where Kohli has scored 50 plus in both the innings. Kohli has achieved this record for the fifth time as a captain surpassing MS Dhoni (4 times) and Pataudi (3). Kohli has also reached 50 for the fourth time in this series. Only one India batsman has done it more often in a Test series in England (Gavaskar’s 5 in 1979).In terms of most runs scored by an Indian Test captain away from home, Kohli tops the charts with 1,827 runs. Sourav Ganguly is second with 1,693 runs followed by M S Dhoni with 1591 runs. Interestingly, Kohli’s runs have come in 30 innings at an average of more than 60. Sourav Ganguly had scored 1693 in 43 innings (avg 43.41).On the list of most century as a Test captain, Kohli jumped to 3rd sport surpassing Steven Smith (15), Steve Waugh (15) with 16 hundreds in 38 Test matches. Graeme Smith tops the chart with 25 tons while Ricky Ponting is at second spot.Indian batsman admitted that he was under pressure to score runs and credited his county stints for providing him the confidence to bat in English conditions and overturn his poor form during the third Test. Pujara scored 72 runs and added 113 runs with skipper Virat Kohli as India piled on 352-7 (dec). and set an imposing 521-run target for England to win the third Test. "Playing County cricket did help me. I've learnt a lot. Although I didn't score too many runs in County cricket but I was playing on challenging pitches. I think I was always confident," said Pujara. "I always felt that I was batting well especially in the nets, especially the way I was timing the ball. I was very confident that I was up for a big one.

"The way I batted in this innings, I felt that whatever I was working on in the nets, it came along. Really pleased to score those 72 runs, valuable 72 runs for the team," he added. Pujara overcame a poor run of form wherein he averaged 14.66 in the past nine innings, with his last half-century coming in Johannesburg on a green-top against South Africa. The batsman said he did feel pressure because of that poor form. "Yes (I did feel pressure). To be honest there is always some pressure especially when you have not scored too many runs. Even as a team as a batting unit, before this Test match, collectively we hadn't scored too many runs," he said. "It was important all our top-order starts scoring runs, especially in this Test match. The way our opening batsmen batted in first innings and second innings, I think lot of credit goes to them because sometimes it's not about scoring big 50s or 100s. "If they score 30 or 40 runs it is quite valuable for the team. I think both innings we got off to more than 50 runs without losing any wicket which is always important," he said.

Talking about his recent run-outs and poor shot selections, Pujara said, "Sometimes if you are playing this game, there will be different modes of dismissals. I am not too concerned about them. The important thing today is the way we batted as a unit and the number of runs we scored. "And we are very well balanced in this Test match. We are looking forward to tomorrow rather than worrying about what happened in the past or the way our batsmen got out. We should be really happy with the amount of runs we have." Pujara said one needs to trusts one's technique to score runs in this conditions. "You just need to trust your technique, your temperament and be confident about how you know to play in such condition," he said. "Ultimately wherever you go, especially for all the Indian batsmen when we play away from home, whether in England, South Africa or Australia or New Zealand, I think we just need to trust our technique. "Everyone has a different technique, and everyone has a way to play. We just need to play the way we know as a batsman."



Learn from Kohli, show some guts: Farbrace to England batsmen



England assistant coach Paul Farbrace has asked his top batsmen to take a cue from Indian skipper Virat Kohli and show guts and gumption in the third Test. After being bowled out for 161 in the first innings, hosts England now face an improbable 521-run target going into the final two days at Trent Bridge. "I'm a big believer in players learning from players, and I think ours will be watching the way Kohli lets the ball come, and almost takes third and fourth slip out of the game," Farbrace said. "You're looking for the best players to learn from the best players, and try to adapt their game to suit - and I think there's no better exponent of that at the moment than him. "Having had such a poor performance yesterday, you would expect your batsmen to show some gumption and some guts and get stuck in tomorrow and show that they are the best players" he added.

"You would be hard-pressed to argue against him (Kohli) being seen as the best player in the world at the moment. The way he's developed, played through this series, has been absolutely fantastic. I like the way he plays the game it's fantastic to see," he said. "He's a high-quality player, and has shown he's learned a lot on this tour alone. The way he's tinkered, practised and obviously worked at his game fantastic and he thoroughly deserves the runs he's scored. Our bowlers might argue that we've perhaps given him a few too many chances but the bloke has shown that he is high-quality."

Farbrace was critical of the English batsmen and hoped that the batsmen would improve in the second innings, taking the lead from James Anderson who bowled fantastic spells on day three. "I thought Jimmy Anderson showed why he is the best seam bowler in world cricket. On the first day he didn't quite get it right, but today he got it spot on and bowled really well," he said. "He kept challenging the stumps and the outside edge. You're looking for (Alastair) Cook, (Joe) Root and (Ben) Stokes to get stuck in and show they are top quality players."

Here is the playing 11 of both the teams:

India playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing 11: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (w), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson