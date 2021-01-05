Gregg Clark appointed analytical coach of Indian men's hockey team

South African Olympian Gregg Clark has been appointed as the new analytical coach of the Indian men's hockey team till the Tokyo Olympic Games, Hockey India announced on Tuesday.

Clark, who will join the national camp this month, had coached the Indian junior men's team in 2013-2014 when it won the Sultan of Johor Cup and also participated at the 2013 FIH Junior World Cup in New Delhi.

He was associated with the Canadian men's team as Assistant Coach between 2017-2020.

"I am really excited to join the Indian Men's Hockey Team. Having worked with Hockey India earlier, I understand the setup and their professionalism," Clark said in a HI release.

"Most of the players I coached in the Junior Team back in 2013 are now in the Senior group and have come of age as players.

"It has been very exciting to watch this team grow over the past couple of years. They have a lot of potential to do very well in 2021 and for a number of years in the future," he added.

Clark in his 11-year long career, competed in 250 international matches, appearing in two World Cups (1994 - Sydney and 2002 - Kuala Lumpur) and two Olympic Games (1996 - Atlanta and 2004 - Athens).

It was well acknowledged by India's chief coach Grahan Reid.

"He brings with him a swath of experience including 250 caps for South Africa. Having been Head Coach of South Africa for 6 years and more recently Assistant Coach with Canada, his contemporary knowledge of our Olympic competitions is first class," Reid said.

"Gregg has also worked with a number of our athletes before, meaning he can hit the ground running. He begins in the New Year. He will be an excellent addition to our team," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)