India's largest hockey stadium planned in Rourkela, to host 2023 World Cup

-
ALSO READ
Odisha CM announces free treatment to people injured in petrol pump fire
Odisha CM announces India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela
Covid-19: Hockey teams focussing on strength training during stay at home
Odisha CM Patnaik discusses strategy to be implemented in July for COVID-19
Odisha CM announces special package of Rs 300 cr for flood-affected farmers
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that India's biggest hockey stadium will come up at Rourkela and the 20,000-capacity facility will host matches of FIH men's World Cup in 2023.
Spread over 15 acres of land, the stadium will be constructed in the Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus.
Announcing this in a video message, Patnaik said, "As we have announced earlier, Odisha will once again be the proud host of the prestigious men's hockey World Cup in 2023."
The tournament will be organised both in capital city Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in Sundargarh district.
Many renowned players from the district, such as Dilip Tirkey and Sunita Lakra, have represented the country at the international level.
Popularity of hockey can be seen across the district.
The biggest stadium in India will redefine sports landscape in the region, known as hockey powerhouse & its unparalleled love for the game. The world class stadium with modern amenities will be a befitting venue for a grand event like #OdishaHockeyWorldCup2023.@TheHockeyIndia https://t.co/wUqX3S9xpY— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) December 24, 2020
"As a tribute to the contribution of Sundargarh to Indian hockey, I would like to announce that we will build a new international level stadium in Rourkela with a seating capacity of 20,000.
"The stadium will have all the modern amenities and will offer a unique experience. I hope it will emerge as the best venue for field hockey in the World," the CM said.
Recently, a high-level team including senior officials from the state government, International Federation of Hockey (FIH), Department of Sports and Youth Services and Hockey India had visited Rourkela.
They reviewed the infrastructure and allied facilities in the city to host the prestigious event.
The work to develop synthetic hockey turf in each of the 17 blocks of Sundargarh district has already commenced.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor