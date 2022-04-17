GT vs CSK: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune

-
Buoyed by their first win this season and rest of four days to deal with and plan better, four times winners and defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on the league leaders Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League 2022 clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground in Pune, starting 07:30 pm IST on April 17, 2022.
While the Ravindra Jadeja-led side would look to build upon the momentum, it is worth noting that Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat have dropped a point just once in their entire five-match campaign so far.
GT vs CSK Pitch Report
In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilize the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.
GT vs CSK MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report
For today’s match between Gujarat and Chennai, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 33-62%. The temperature will hover between 24 and 25 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.
GT vs CSK Live Streaming
The GT vs CSK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Gujarat and Chennai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would GT vs CSK IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between GT and CSK would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 17, 2022, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans take on the Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between GT and CSK can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
