Happiness and gratitude are the only two words that define me now: Aswhin

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
Wriddhiman Saha recovers from Covid-19, to join Indian team on May 24
India's tour of UK: BCCI to fly in players to Mumbai in charter flights
-
Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said he's filled with happiness and gratitude having returned to the Indian blues for T20 internationals after being left out for four years. Ashwin is among a group of 15 players picked for the 2021 T20 World Cup on Wednesday.
He shared a motivational quote that he 'wrote in his diary a million times' in 2017 after being left out of the white-ball squads. The 34-year-old took Twitter to share his emotions.
"2017: I wrote this quote down a million times in my diary before putting this up on the wall! Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life. Happiness and gratitude are the only 2 words that define me now," he captioned a picture.
Ashwin, who has played 46 T20Is and 111 ODIs, has been a 'Test specialist' since July 2017 although he has been fairly impressive in the IPL.
Chief selector Chetan Sharma has said that Ashwin has been picked on the basis of his IPL performances.
"See, R Ashwin is playing IPL regularly. He has been performing well. We will need an off-spinner in the T20 World Cup. As everyone is aware that when the IPL's second half takes place in UAE [prior to the World Cup], the wickets might be low and slow and will help spinners. So, an off-spinner is required in the team. Washington Sundar is in the list of the injured players," said Sharma to the media in a virtual interaction.
IANS
cs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor