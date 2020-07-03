Harbhajan Singh turns 40: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh lead birthday wishes

Cricket fraternity took to social media to wish veteran India off-spinner Harbjahan Singh on his special day as he turned 40 on Friday.

Harbhajan is regarded as one of the finest spinners ever to grace the sport as he scalped 417 wickets in the longest format and 269 wickets in ODIs. Besides, he has also played 28 T20Is in which he picked up 25 wickets.

He was also part of the Indian teams that won the inaugural edition of the WT20 in South Africa in 2007 and World Cup 2011 on home soil.

Skipper was among the first to wish Harbhajan on Twitter and his post read: "Wishing you a very happy birthday Bhajju Pa @harbhajan_singh. May god bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead."



Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa @harbhajan_singh. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead. — (@imVkohli) July 3, 2020

Former all-rounder went a step further and apart from wishing Harbhajan, he also shared a video of their time together, both on and off the field.

His tweet read: "Is it your happy 40 or 47. Here's a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other's leg, sometimes pants too. U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be king. After quarantine party to leni hai 100 percent. Love u paaji @harbhajan_singh.

Is it your happy 40 or 47 Here’s a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other’s leg, sometimes pants too U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be King After quarantine party to leni hai 100% love u paaji @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/hKSP4u8WTJ — (@YUVSTRONG12) July 3, 2020

Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday. May you experience joy and continue to share it with people around you. Have a great day and a fabulous year ahead. #HBDHarbhajanSingh pic.twitter.com/AY5TBMc8fA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 3, 2020

.@harbhajan_singh pajhi janamdin diyaan lakh lakh vadhayiaan Let's grab a bat and ball and celebrate together once this is all over pic.twitter.com/4BB6vVulU6 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 3, 2020

Former batting great VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter: "Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very happy birthday. May you experience joy and continue to share it with people around you. Have a great day and fabulous year ahead."Current opener Shikhar Dhawan wished Harbjahan in his own inimitable style and tweeted: "@harbhajan_singh pahji janamdin diyan lakh lakh vadhayiaan. Let's grab a bat and ball and celebrate together once this is all over."

Veteran batsman Suresh Raina shared multiple pictures of the duo together and wrote on Twitter: "Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh! One of the greatest match-winners and an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable and heartwarming. Thank you for always being there for me and everything that you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation."



Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh !

One of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable & heartwarming

Thank you for always being there for me, and everything you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation! pic.twitter.com/mK24obq6Os — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 3, 2020

A very happy birthday to one of the greatest spinners of all time and a legend indeed! Have a great one Bhajji Paji @harbhajan_singh — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 3, 2020