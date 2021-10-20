Hardik expected to bowl when Indian T20 WC campaign begins: Rohit

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
BCCI SGM on May 29 to discuss hosting of T20 World Cup, domestic session
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
-
India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to be "ready" to bowl when the team starts its T20 World Cup campaign here on Sunday.
Rohit, who is leading the side in the warm-up game against Australia as Virat Kohli has been rested, said the team needs a sixth bowler during the showpiece.
"Hardik is coming along pretty well, but it'll be a while before he will start to bowl. He hasn't started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament," said Rohit at the toss for the warm-up match against Australia.
"We have quality in the main bowlers, but you need an option for a 6th bowler," he added.
India play Pakistan in their opening match here on Sunday.
Pandya's fitness is a concern heading into the tournament as he did not bowl at all in the IPL. The team management has repeatedly stated that Pandya's bowling is crucial for the team's balance.
Besides Kohli, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were also rested from Wednesday's warm-up game.
"We want to make sure that we get the 6th bowling option, some options in the batting order as well, we'll try all those things today," Rohit said.
"We wanted to bat first as well, just wanted to try and get runs on the board."
India had beaten England by seven wickets in their first warm-up game on Monday, riding on a 24-ball 51 from KL Rahul.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor