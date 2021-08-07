Haryana to give Neeraj Rs 6 cr & class 1 category job for Olympic gold win

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and a government job for Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics.

The star athlete from Panipat district in Haryana created history after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

Congratulating Chopra for his triumph, Khattar said he not only won the medal, but also won the heart of the whole country.

"The country was waiting for this moment for a long time and the whole country is proud of him," he said.

"Neeraj Chopra will be given Rs 6 crore and a class I category job as per our policy. We will be building a Centre of Excellence for athletes in Panchkula, where he will be the head if he wants. He will be given a plot with 50% concession, like other players," said Khattar.

Khattar on Saturday also congratulated wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning a bronze medal at the Olympics and noted that the state has made an important contribution to the country's campaign at the Olympics.

He said Punia will be given a cash reward of Rs 2.50 crore, a government job and a plot at a concessional rate.

"Haryana wrestler Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in 65 kg style wrestling. India won the sixth medal in Tokyo Olympics. According to the sports policy of the state, a cash prize of Rs 2.50 crore and a government job will be given to him. A plot on 50 per cent concession will be given to him," the release said.

An indoor stadium equipped with modern facilities will be built in Khudan, the village of Bajrang Punia, the release added.

Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the Bronze medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Saturday. He defeated Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match.