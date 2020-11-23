Haven't set any personal goals, but looking forward to Australia tour: Gill

-
ALSO READ
Advantage to have a captain like Kohli who wants you to go all-in: Shubman
I want Shubman Gill to enjoy his cricket journey, says KKR skipper Karthik
Shubman to bat at top order throughout IPL season: KKR coach McCullum
Hope Shubman Gill will exceed all expectations, says KKR skipper Karthik
India tour of Australia full schedule: Adelaide to host day-night Test
-
Flamboyant youngster Shubman Gill is looking forward to the challenge of taking on mighty Australia but has not set any personal goals for the upcoming assignments where a good outing could help him cement his place in the Indian team.
Gill has so far played only two ODIs for India and is part of the limited overs as well as the Test squad for the Australia tour beginning on Friday.
"I am really looking forward to Australia because this is my first trip. As a kid growing up, I always watched the matches between India and Australia. I am really excited," Gill said in a video posted by his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Twitter.
The 21-year-old batsman headed to Australia after an impressive outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season with KKR.
Gill accumulated 440 runs in 14 matches in the recently-concluded IPL in the UAE.
"The fact that a lot of my friends are travelling with the team, so it will be fun and exciting. But, obviously, when the practice session starts then it's a whole different situation.
"I have not really set any personal goals, but I am really looking forward to the tour," he added.
Seen as one with a bright future, Gill was named the replacement for an injured Rohit Sharma for the Test series in New Zealand in the beginning of this year.
He had made his way into the national team after scoring an unbeaten 204 and a half-century for India A in an unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Christchurch.
India and Australia will play a series of three ODIs, three T20 internationals and four Tests during their long stay Down Under.
The two teams are currently quarantining in Sydney, the venue of the first ODI on November 27.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor