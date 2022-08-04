Hendricks, Markram help South Africa beat Ireland by 21 runs in 1st T20

-
ALSO READ
Ireland announce 14-player squad for T20I series against New Zealand
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
Sri Lanka to ease regulations over control of foreign earnings conversion
Amid crisis, Sri Lanka set to introduce fuel ration scheme next month
Sri Lanka PM summons emergency meeting as protesters storm Gotabaya's house
-
Half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram helped South Africa beat Ireland by 21 runs on Wednesday in the first of two Twenty20 internationals.
Hendricks, who starred in his country's recent series win over England, hit 74 from 53 balls during the day-night match in Bristol as the Proteas reached 211 for five.
The opener shared a third-wicket partnership of 112 with Markram, who hit 56 from just 27 deliveries.
Spin bowler Gareth Delany claimed the wickets of Hendricks and Markram from consecutive balls in the 16th over.
In Ireland's chase, No. 3 Lorcan Tucker managed seven fours and five sixes in an impressive knock of 78 from 38 deliveries, and George Dockrell added 43. The pair fell in the space of three balls, however, to Tabraiz Shamsi and Dwaine Pretorius respectively.
Ireland finished on 190 for nine. The second T20 is Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor