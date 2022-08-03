Injury scare for India as Rohit Sharma retires hurt in third T20I

-
India suffered a major injury scare in the third T20 International against the West Indies at Warner Park here as skipper Rohit Sharma walked off retired hurt in the second over of the chase, having scored 11 runs.
Following a long discussion with the team physio in the second over of the run chase, the opener decided to walk back to the dressing room as India chased down the hosts' 164/5 for the loss of just three wickets and an over to spare.
India have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.
Sharma had smashed Alzarri Joseph for a six and a four in the second over before he appeared to visibly struggle with his back. The physio tended to the Indian skipper, but he eventually decided to walk off retired hurt.
BCCI confirmed that Rohit had suffered a back spasm.
Shreyas Iyer walked out to replace Sharma in the middle. Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav put on an 86-run partnership to put India well on course to overhaul the target.
Shreyas Iyer, who played the anchor role, was dismissed for 24 off 27 balls while Suryakumar went on to make a 44-ball 76 to ensure India were on their way to take a lead in the series.
