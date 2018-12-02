JUST IN
Business Standard

Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Canada take on South Africa in today's 1st game

In today's second hockey match, Hosts India take on World number three Belgium at 1900 IST in Bhubaneshwar. Catch FIH Men's hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE match updates here.

BS Web Team 

Hockey World Cup 2018 today match: Canada vs South Africa and India vs Belgium

Day 5 of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will see two Pool D encounters. In today’s first match Canada will lock horns with South Africa while the second match will be played between India and Belgium at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Canada would start the game hoping to overcome South Africa who got a 5-0 drubbing from Manpreet Singh-led India. Canada suffered a 1-2 defeat from world number three Belgium but demonstrated great resilience against the Rio Olympics silver medalists. Both teams would like to win the match to score their first points of the tournament. 

TO Check FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 points table CLICK HERE

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 5, Match 2: India vs Belgium

India hockey team started their hockey World Cup 2018 on a high as they crushed South Africa 5-0 in their first encounter. India’s chief coach Harendra Singh termed today’s match against world number 3 Belgium as pre-quarterfinals. Belgium had struggled to beat Canada 2-1 in their opening game of pool C. Despite that, Harendra Singh is not ready to take Belgium lightly. The onus will be on the Indian forward line comprising Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay against the ever-improving Red Lions, who will be out to prove a point after a not-so-impressive opener.


Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 5

Match 1: Canada vs South Africa

Time: 1700 IST

Canada vs South Africa will be live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. One can live stream the match on Hotstar as well.

Match 2: India vs Belgium

Time: 1900 IST

India vs Belgium will be live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 and will also be available on the OTT platform Hotstar.

Stay Tuned for Hockey World Cup 2018 live match updates

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Sun, December 02 2018. 15:06 IST

