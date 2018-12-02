Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Canada take on South Africa in today's 1st game

Day 5 of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018
will see two Pool D encounters. In today’s first match Canada will lock horns with South Africa while the second match will be played between India and Belgium at Kalinga Stadium
in Bhubaneshwar. Canada would start the game hoping to overcome South Africa who got a 5-0 drubbing from Manpreet Singh-led India. Canada suffered a 1-2 defeat from world number three Belgium but demonstrated great resilience against the Rio Olympics silver medalists. Both teams would like to win the match to score their first points of the tournament.
Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 5, Match 2: India vs Belgium
India hockey team started their hockey World Cup 2018
on a high as they crushed South Africa 5-0 in their first encounter. India’s chief coach Harendra Singh termed today’s match against world number 3 Belgium as pre-quarterfinals. Belgium had struggled to beat Canada 2-1 in their opening game of pool C. Despite that, Harendra Singh is not ready to take Belgium lightly. The onus will be on the Indian forward line comprising Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay against the ever-improving Red Lions
, who will be out to prove a point after a not-so-impressive opener.
Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details
Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 5
Match 1: Canada vs South Africa
Time: 1700 IST
Canada vs South Africa will be live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. One can live stream the match on Hotstar as well.
Match 2: India vs Belgium
Time: 1900 IST
India vs Belgium will be live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 and will also be available on the OTT platform Hotstar.