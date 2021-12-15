I am available for ODI series in South Africa, clarifies Kohli

-
India Test captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday asserted that he will play in the upcoming ODI series in South Africa, putting to rest speculations about his availability and his equation with newly-appointed white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma.
"I was and I am available for selection all the time. I never communicated with BCCI asking for rest. I am available for the ODI series in South Africa, and was always available," Kohli said during the pre-departure press conference before the tour of South Africa.
Over the last two days, speculation has been rife that not all is well between Kohli and Rohit, who will not play the Tests due to an hamstring injury.
Shortly before the T20 World Cup got underway in the UAE, Kohli had announced his decision to step down as India's T20I captain after the tournament.
India will play three Tests against South Africa, starting December 26, followed by as many ODIs in January.
My communication with BCCI hasn't happened & I wanted to rest. I was contacted 1.5 hours before the meeting. There was no communication. Chief selector discussed the Test team. The 5 selectors told me I will not be ODI captain. Which is fine: Virat Kohli replies to ANI ques pic.twitter.com/bDdgFKAfh6— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021
