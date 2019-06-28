Pak vs Afg preview ICC CWC 19: Pakistan look to make inroads to semi-finals

would look to clinch two precious points by defeating in their next fixtures of the clash at Headingley with revived hopes to make it to the semi-finals. However, Afghanistan may play spoilsport for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side after giving India a scare.

Pakistan have 7 points in as many matches in the Points Table and they need to win their remaining two matches to see them in semi-finals, provided result of other matches work in their favour.

Afghanistan have nothing to lose as they have lost all their matches but they can still mar the chances of other teams if just in case there is any upset.

The Gulbadin Naib-led side will look to seek confidence from their warm-up fixture where they had beaten Pakistan by three wickets.

The pitch is likely to remain dry and the spinners would benefit in that case. Also, both teams would look to

bat first as batting is expected to get difficult in later stages.

For Pakistan, Haris Sohail, who scored 89 and 68 in his last two innings, has been in fine form and he is expected to play a big role for the team. Also, Babar Azam would look to put another fine performance after scoring a valuable century against New Zealand.

For Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi would play a crucial role. Pakistan would look to score big by batting first adn reduce Afghanistan early.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan playing 11 prediction Pakistan playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C and WK), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir Afghanistan Playing 11: Gulbadin Naib (c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

ICC World Cup 2019, Match 36: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live streaming details Date and Day: June 29, 2019, Saturday. Place: Headingley, Leeds Time: 3:00 pm IST, 13:30 am local time The World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Afghanistan match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be available on Hotstar.