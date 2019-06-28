Pak vs Afg preview ICC CWC 19: Pakistan look to make inroads to semi-finals

-
Pakistan cricket team would look to clinch two precious points by defeating Afghanistan cricket team in their next fixtures of the ICC World Cup 2019 clash at Headingley with revived hopes to make it to the semi-finals. However, Afghanistan may play spoilsport for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side after giving India a scare.
Pakistan have 7 points in as many matches in the ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table and they need to win their remaining two matches to see them in semi-finals, provided result of other matches work in their favour.
Afghanistan have nothing to lose as they have lost all their matches but they can still mar the chances of other teams if just in case there is any upset.
The Gulbadin Naib-led side will look to seek confidence from their warm-up fixture where they had beaten Pakistan by three wickets.
The pitch is likely to remain dry and the spinners would benefit in that case. Also, both teams would look to
bat first as batting is expected to get difficult in later stages.
For Pakistan, Haris Sohail, who scored 89 and 68 in his last two innings, has been in fine form and he is expected to play a big role for the team. Also, Babar Azam would look to put another fine performance after scoring a valuable century against New Zealand.
For Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi would play a crucial role. Pakistan would look to score big by batting first adn reduce Afghanistan early.