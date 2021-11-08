- Flexi-cap fund assets cross Rs 2 trn in Q2FY22: Morningstar India
- EU gas and power prices jump as higher Russian flows fail to materialize
- Tata Power, SRF lead MSCI inclusion race, adjustment on November 30
- Recovery tracker: Key indicators take a dip during Diwali
- India to buy 10 mn doses of Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine at Rs 265 per dose
- Uphaar fire case: Ansal brothers get 7-yr jail term for tampering evidence
- Blizzard-hit SoftBank launches $9-bn buyback after $10-bn Vision Fund loss
- Stock exchanges to start T+1 settlement cycle from Feb 25, 2022 in phases
- US bank BNY Mellon cuts ties with Adani's Carmichael coal mine in Australia
- Players should prioritise national assignments over IPL, says Kapil Dev
T20 WC, IND vs NAM Live Score: Kohli & co looks to end campaign with a win
Get the live updates of the T20 WC Super 12 match between India and Namibia from Dubai International Stadium
Topics
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | Virat Kohli | India cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian cricket team. Photo: @BCCI
Already out of the semi-final contention, Virat Kohli-led India will aim to win and finish its disappointing T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note as they face Namibia in their final Super 12 match at the Dubai International Stadium, on Monday.
Check ICC T20 World Cup points table here
New Zealand's victory over Afghanistan earlier in the day ended India's faint hopes of making the semi-finals. India's league-stage exit is their poorest performance in an ICC event since 2012 and their last outing marks Kohli's final game as T20I captain. The game against Namibia will also see Ravi Shastri wear the head coach's hat for one final time.
This is the first time since the T20 World Cup of 2012 that India have exited an ICC tournament before the knockouts.
India vs Namibia Playing 11 Prediction
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy/Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami/Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Namibia Probable XI: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz
India vs Namibia Live Scoreboard
Know about ICC T20 WC, India vs Namibia match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
The India vs Namibia will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports. The live streaming of India vs Namibia match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Squad
India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar
Namibia Squad: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Michau du Preez, Ben Shikongo
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh