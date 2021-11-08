JUST IN
T20 WC, IND vs NAM Live Score: Kohli & co looks to end campaign with a win

Get the live updates of the T20 WC Super 12 match between India and Namibia from Dubai International Stadium

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | Virat Kohli | India cricket team

BS Web Team 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Indian cricket team
Indian cricket team. Photo: @BCCI
Already out of the semi-final contention, Virat Kohli-led India will aim to win and finish its disappointing T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note as they face Namibia in their final Super 12 match at the Dubai International Stadium, on Monday.

Check ICC T20 World Cup points table here

New Zealand's victory over Afghanistan earlier in the day ended India's faint hopes of making the semi-finals. India's league-stage exit is their poorest performance in an ICC event since 2012 and their last outing marks Kohli's final game as T20I captain. The game against Namibia will also see Ravi Shastri wear the head coach's hat for one final time.

This is the first time since the T20 World Cup of 2012 that India have exited an ICC tournament before the knockouts.

India vs Namibia Playing 11 Prediction

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy/Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami/Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Namibia Probable XI: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz


India vs Namibia Live Scoreboard



Know about ICC T20 WC, India vs Namibia match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The India vs Namibia will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports. The live streaming of India vs Namibia match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.


Squad 

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar

Namibia Squad: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Michau du Preez, Ben Shikongo

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

