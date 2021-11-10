ICC T20 WC semis, ENG vs NZ playing 11, live toss time, head-to-head stats

-
-
Title favourites England cricket team will bank on its power-hitters to upstage consistent New Zealand in the first semifinal of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (T20 WC) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today.
England was the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, the loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that the Three Lions were not an invincible outfit. England is forced to tinker its playing 11 from previous match while New Zealand is expected to back its winning combination.
ICC T20 WC semifinal 1: ENG vs NZ playing 11
The absence of Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas, has come as a big blow to England heading into the semifinals. Roy and Jos Buttler made arguably the most destructive opening pair of the tournament. With Roy ruled out of World Cup, there is a strong possibility that Jonny Bairstow will be promoted to bat alongside Buttler.
Sam Billings is likely to come into the team and bat in the middle order. A big positive is that most of the batters have spent valuable time in the middle going into the knockout game.
England playing 11 (probables): Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid
New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
England vs New Zealand head-to-head stats
|Stats
|Matches
|ENG Won
|NZ Won
|No Result
|Overall
|20
|13
|7
|0
|In the last 5 matches
|5
|2
|3
|0
|In ICC T20 World Cups
|5
|3
|2
|0
Know about ICC T20 WC semifinal, England vs New Zealand live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When ICC T20 World Cup semifinal will be played?
The semifinal stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will begin from November 10, Wednesday.
Who will clash in first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021?
The England and New Zealand cricket team will clash with each other in the first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
Where will ENG vs NZ semifinal match be played?
The venue for the England vs New Zealand semifinal is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What will be the match timings for ICC T20 World Cup semifinal match between England and New Zealand?
The ICC T20 World Cup semifinal match between England and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the ENG vs NZ semifinal match live toss take place?
The ENG vs NZ live toss between Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the ENG vs NZ semifinal match live in India?
The ENG vs NZ will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the ENG vs NZ match in India?
The live streaming of ENG vs NZ match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
England Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, David Willey, James Vince, Reece Topley, Tom Curran.
New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman.
