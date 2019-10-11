In pics: Mary Kom assured 8th world championship medal; 3 others in semis

Mary Kom underscored her status as India's most successful boxer after securing a place in the semi-finals of the 51 kg category in the AIBA Women's World Championship in Russia. This assures the pugilist of an unprecedented eighth world championship medal.
There was more good news for the Indian contingent as three other boxers made their way into the medal rounds.
Both Rani and Boro earned hard-fought victories over strong opponents who hardly gave anything away defensively. But the two Indians were remarkably good in counter-attacks. However, Borgohain had little trouble going past Koszewska, whose rather awkward stance compounded her problems.