JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Sports News » News

PKL, Day 62: Haryana Steelers qualify for playoffs, beat Gujarat 38-37
Business Standard

Sumit Nagal wins ATP challenger; jumps to career-best ranking of 135

Last month, Nagal grabbed headlines after he made his Grand Slam debut and produced a spirited fight against the legendary Roger Federer in the first-round of the US Open

Press Trust of India  |  Buenos Aires (Argentina) 

Sumit Nagal
File photo of Sumit Nagal

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal notched up a straight-set win over home favourite Facundo Bognis to claim the men's singles title at the $54,160 ATP Challenger Tournament in Argentina's Buenos Aires.

The 22-year-old from Haryana, seeded seventh, outclassed 8th seed Bognis of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 37 minutes to win the title.

It was Sumit's second Challenger title of his career, following the triumph in the Bengaluru Challenger event in 2017.

"Brilliant performance @nagalsumit and I extend hearty Congratulations on Winning ATP Buenos Aires Challenger Title. Sumit Nagal will enter Top 135 in Rankings!," Sport minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on his twitter handle.

The talented youngster jumped of 26 spots to achieve a career-best ranking of 135 on Monday.

Last month, Nagal grabbed headlines after he made his Grand Slam debut and produced a spirited fight against the legendary Roger Federer in the first-round of the US Open.
First Published: Mon, September 30 2019. 10:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY