In pictures: Australia and Pakistan clash in Cricket World Cup

Australia's David Warner reacts as the ball is thrown towards his stumps in an attempted run out
Australia's captain Aaron Finch, right is congratulated by teammate Australia's David Warner after getting 50 runs not out
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez, second left celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's captain Aaron Finch off the bowling of Pakistan's Mohammad Amir
Australia's captain Aaron Finch leaps as he is hit by a short ball off the bowling of Pakistan's Hasan Ali
Pakistan's Babar Azam looks dejected after losing his wicket at the County Ground Taunton, England
Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot off the bowling of Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez
Australia's David Warner celebrates his century
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates after bowling out Australia's Glenn Maxwell