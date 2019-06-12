JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019 Ind vs NZ preview: Will Vijay Shankar make it to playing 11?
In pictures: Australia and Pakistan clash in Cricket World Cup

One of the world's most viewed sporting events, ICC Cricket World Cup is considered the "flagship event of the international cricket calendar"

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq in action during the Cricket World Cup group stage match against Pakistan

Australia's David Warner reacts as the ball is thrown towards his stumps in an attempted run out

Australia's captain Aaron Finch, right is congratulated by teammate Australia's David Warner after getting 50 runs not out

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez, second left celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's captain Aaron Finch off the bowling of Pakistan's Mohammad Amir

Australia's captain Aaron Finch leaps as he is hit by a short ball off the bowling of Pakistan's Hasan Ali

Pakistan's Babar Azam looks dejected after losing his wicket at the County Ground Taunton, England

Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot off the bowling of Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez

Australia's David Warner celebrates his century

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates after bowling out Australia's Glenn Maxwell

