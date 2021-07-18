JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India Sri Lanka series » News

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: All eyes on India playing 11

The live toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 2:30 pm IST. Check IND vs SL live playing 11, toss and weather updates here

Topics
India vs Sri Lanka | ICC Cricket World Cup Super League | cricket broadcast

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Shikhar Dhawan
The Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, includes a few youngsters, some of who have played a few matches for India while some others are yet to play.
After over two-and-a-half weeks of stay without any competitive cricket, the Indian limited-overs team will get down to business in the first One Day International (ODI) today at the R Premadasa Stadium against Sri Lanka. The Indians will start favourites against a Sri Lanka side that is missing some of its top players.
 
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI playing 11
 
The Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, includes a few youngsters, some of whom have played a few matches for India while some others are yet to play. As many as six Indian players are uncapped although they have the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) experience under their belt.

ICC cricket World Cup Super League

The three-match India vs Sri Lanka ODI series is also a part of ICC CWC Super League. The top seven teams on CWC Super League table will directly qualify of ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India being a host will qualify despite their position on points table. 

All you need to know
 
Three of Sri Lanka’s key players--wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, batsmen Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka--have been suspended on disciplinary grounds for breaching the bio-secure environment during the tour of England. Batsman Kusal Perera, who won't play the ODI and T20I series, and pacer Binura Fernando, who will miss the ODIs but play T20Is, are also missing from the squad.

Check IND vs SL T20s full schedule and head to head details here

IND vs SL first ODI: Colombo weather live updates

On Sunday, sporadic thunderstorms are expected. As a result, the game, as well as the momentum, is likely to come to a halt.
 
CHECK ICC CWC SUPER LEAGUE POINTS TABLE HERE

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI LIVE SCORECARD
 
 
 
India vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast details
 
The IND vs SL 1st ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD and TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
 
 
IND vs SL 1st ODI live telecast for free
 
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs SL 1st ODII for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 1:30 pm onwards.
 
Stay tuned for India vs Sri Lanka live match updates…

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh