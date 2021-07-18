India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: All eyes on India playing 11
The live toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 2:30 pm IST. Check IND vs SL live playing 11, toss and weather updates here
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI playing 11
The Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, includes a few youngsters, some of whom have played a few matches for India while some others are yet to play. As many as six Indian players are uncapped although they have the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) experience under their belt.
Three of Sri Lanka’s key players--wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, batsmen Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka--have been suspended on disciplinary grounds for breaching the bio-secure environment during the tour of England. Batsman Kusal Perera, who won't play the ODI and T20I series, and pacer Binura Fernando, who will miss the ODIs but play T20Is, are also missing from the squad.
IND vs SL first ODI: Colombo weather live updates
On Sunday, sporadic thunderstorms are expected. As a result, the game, as well as the momentum, is likely to come to a halt.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI LIVE SCORECARD
India vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs SL 1st ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD and TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
IND vs SL 1st ODI live telecast for free
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs SL 1st ODII for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 1:30 pm onwards.
