IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

There could not have been a better ending to the three-match One Day International (ODI) series between the top two teams in world cricket at the moment. While handed a 10-wicket drubbing in 1st ODI, it was India who roared back in Rajkot. And now, both the teams would be looking to deliver the final punch when they lock horns in the series decider at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Australia are likely to make some changes in their playing 11 as hinted by Finch ahead of second ODI. Pacer Josh Hazelwood may replace Kane Richardson while Ashton Agar may have to pave way for D’Arcy Short.

On the other hand, Indian team management would like to go with same playing 11. However, Rohit Sharma’s injury may force them to make changes in India playing 11.

The three-match series was billed as a showdown between two heavyweights and it has lived up to that. Both the teams have been able to showcase why they are best in the business in the present times.

3rd ODI predicted playing 11



India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma/Kedar Jadhav, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav,

Australia tentative playing 11: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar/ D’Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson/Josh Hazelwood, Adam Zampa



When and where to watch 3rd ODI Live



Date: January 19, 2020 (Sunday)



Time: 1:30 PM (IST)



Toss Timing: 1:00 pm IST



Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



3rd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs Australia match on Hotstar website and app.

Weather report



The Bengaluru weather will be partly cloudy on matchday (Sunday) but there is no chance of rainfall. This would come as relief for cricket fans, who are gearing up for a thrilling contest at Chinnaswamy Stadium.