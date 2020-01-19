JUST IN
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live: All eyes on India playing 11 at Bengaluru

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. Check Live score, match updates and commentary here

BS Web Team 

India cricket team
Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav with his teammates celebrates the wicket of Australian batsman Steve Smith during the second ODI cricket match between India and Australia at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. File Photo: PTI
India's cricket team would be rearing to win yet another series on home soil, when they take on Australia cricket team in series decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium today. India’s determination to bounce back in the three-match series was visible in the second One Day International (ODI) as they posted mammoth 340 runs on board to level the series. On the other hand, Australia’s over dependence on top order was exposed by Indian bowling unit. They lacked fire power in the middle and lower down the order and Australia may make few changes in their playing 11 for the Bengaluru ODI.
 
India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs Australia match on the Hotstar website and app.
 
