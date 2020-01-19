India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live: All eyes on India playing 11 at Bengaluru
India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. Check Live score, match updates and commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav with his teammates celebrates the wicket of Australian batsman Steve Smith during the second ODI cricket match between India and Australia at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. File Photo: PTI
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live scorecard
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live streaming
India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs Australia match on the Hotstar website and app.
Stay Tuned for India vs Australia live score, final playing 11, toss updates and match commentary…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh