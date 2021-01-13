IND vs AUS 4th Test: After epic fightback, it's time to regroup for India

After showing an "epic" fightback in Sydney to draw the third Test against Australia, Team India on Wednesday began their preparations for the fourth and final match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled to begin from Friday at the Gabba.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI posted a series of pictures in which bowling coach Bharat Arun was seen sharing game plans with fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur. In another picture, head coach Ravi Shastri was seen giving a pep talk to the players.

"After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba!" BCCI tweeted along with the pictures.

The third Test ended in a draw on Monday, after some remarkable rearguard batting by Rishabh Pant, Chesteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Chasing a mammoth target of 407, India reached 334/5 on Day Five while facing 131 overs before both teams decided to shake hands, signalling the end of the match.

Ashwin scored unbeaten 39 off 128 deliveries he faced and along with an injured Vihari -- who was barely able to move due to the hamstring -- he shared an unbeaten 62-run partnership, batting for more than 40 overs and ensured the hosts didn't take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Before that, Pujara (77) and Pant (97) had shared a 148-run partnership for the third wicket to bring India not only in a position to draw the Test but also gave the team an unlikely hope of winning the match.

However, going into the final Test, the visitors have plenty of injury worries.

They are fretting over Bumrah, who has an abdominal muscle tear and in case he doesn't get fit to play, India would be forced to field an inexperienced pace attack.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has already been ruled out of the Brisbane Test with a broken thumb, while Ashwin (back) and Vihari (sore hamstring) are also doubtful, thus compounding problems for Team India for the series decider.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registered a tremendous comeback in Melbourne to win the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets.

