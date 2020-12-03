India vs Australia 3rd T20: Will Manish Pandey find a place in playing 11?

-
-
Short of resources in ODIs, Team India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia cricket team when the two sides clash in a three-match T20 series at Manuka oval, Canberra, on Friday.
The 1-2 ODI series loss reaffirmed that India have a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but it possess a much more balanced squad in the shortest format.
Before the pandemic suspended sporting activities around the world, India had blanked hosts New Zealand in a five-match series and it will be taking a lot of confidence out of that result into the contest against Australia.
In batting, KL Rahul, who batted at five in ODIs, is expected to go back to his preferred opening slot alongside Shikhar Dhawan.
The in-form wicketkeeper batsman had also opened in the previous series against New Zealand and would be expected to bat the bulk of the 20 overs like he did so well in the IPL.
Skipper Kohli looked in good touch in ODIs and will be aiming to build on that while number four Shreyas Iyer will be targetting big scores from great starts like he did in the preceding three-match series.
As Kohli mentioned, the win in the inconsequential third ODI was just the kind of result they needed ahead of the T20 series, else the tour would have gotten harder.
However, Manish Pandey's inclusion in the India playing 11 would be talking point on social media given the batsman has been warming the bench from last two years and not got ample opportunity to prove his mettle in limited-overs cricket. Pandey has been in great knock in Indian Premier League 2020 and would be hoping to get a place in India playing 11 during the T20s.
India's bowling department
The presence of Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan, who did well on his ODI debut on Wednesday, lends much-needed balance to the bowling department.
Sundar will be high on confidence after a solid IPL where Royal Challengers Bangalore and India skipper Virat Kohli used him effectively in the powerplay and middle overs.
With Hardik Pandya not bowling regularly, India had only one specialist all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja in the one-dayers.
However, in the T20s, Kohli will also have the services of Sundar in both the departments and there is a possibility that Hardik can roll his arm over for a brief spell like he did from the second ODI onwards.
Yorker specialist Natarajan, who was a late addition to the ODI squad, could also make his T20 debut on Friday having shown enough promise in his maiden international appearance.
Unlike the SCG, the Manuka Oval surface had enough for both the spinners and pacers. It will be interesting to see who opens up the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah with the toss-up being between Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar.
Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a forgettable outing in the ODIs, will also be looking to bounce back.
Australia team news
Australia, after naming the same squad for ODIs as well as T20s, would be backing themselves to beat India after a clinical display over the last one week despite injury concerns.
Star batsman David Warner is unavailable due to a groin injury and it remains to be seen if Marnus Labuschagne comes alongside skipper Aaron Finch on Friday like they both did a night ago.
Marcus Stoinis would have been another good opening option with Finch but he too is a doubtful starter due to a side injury he suffered during the ODIs.
Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, who were rested on Wednesday, are expected to return to bolster the attack.
The India vs Australia 1st T20 match will start at 1:40 pm IST
Squads of both the teams:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.
Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (VC), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, A'Arcy Short, Adam Zampa.
