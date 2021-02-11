Ind vs Eng: After 'great team effort', Anderson in 'recovery' mode

England pacer James Anderson is gearing up for the second Test after the speedster delivered a masterclass spell to dismantle India's top order on the fifth day of the first Test.

On Tuesday, England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. On day five of the first Test, Anderson and Jack Leach stole the show for England as they took seven wickets among themselves to bundle out the hosts for 192 in the second innings.

Anderson produced three of the best possible deliveries to dismiss Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant.

"A great team effort to start the series and a special 100th test match for @root66. Time to recover and get ready to go again on Saturday," Anderson tweeted.

England's winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side's hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition. The victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted England to first place and 70.2 percentage points on the points table and they've improved their chances of securing one of the three series results in their favour that could see them through to the final - 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0.

New Zealand has already qualified for the final winning 70.0 per cent of their matches (with no other series scheduled) while India and Australia remain in contention for the other place along with England.

The second Test of the four-match series will start on Saturday in Chennai with 50 per cent crowd in the stands.

