Ind vs Eng: After 'great team effort', Anderson in 'recovery' mode

-
ALSO READ
Would be great to play in front of fans in 2nd Test, says Anderson
Bess removes Pujara in timely breakthrough for England; India at 192-5
Anderson's double strike reminded me of Flintoff in 2005 Ashes: Root
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant is an exceptional talent: Steve Smith
India's epic test
-
England pacer James Anderson is gearing up for the second Test after the speedster delivered a masterclass spell to dismantle India's top order on the fifth day of the first Test.
On Tuesday, England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. On day five of the first Test, Anderson and Jack Leach stole the show for England as they took seven wickets among themselves to bundle out the hosts for 192 in the second innings.
Anderson produced three of the best possible deliveries to dismiss Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant.
"A great team effort to start the series and a special 100th test match for @root66. Time to recover and get ready to go again on Saturday," Anderson tweeted.
England's winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side's hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition. The victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted England to first place and 70.2 percentage points on the points table and they've improved their chances of securing one of the three series results in their favour that could see them through to the final - 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0.
New Zealand has already qualified for the final winning 70.0 per cent of their matches (with no other series scheduled) while India and Australia remain in contention for the other place along with England.
The second Test of the four-match series will start on Saturday in Chennai with 50 per cent crowd in the stands.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor