IND vs ENG: Kohli sweats it out inside hotel room ahead of Chennai Test

India skipper is making sure that he makes the most of the quarantine period ahead of the opening Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from February 5. Both the teams are undergoing a six-day quarantine period and will start training for the first game from Tuesday.

Kohli on Friday shared a short clip giving fans a glimpse of how he is making the most of his time inside his hotel room.

"PropheC music and gym equipment is all you need during quarantine days. Work can be put in anywhere if you really want to. have a great day everyone," Kohli captioned the post on Instagram.

Not only Kohli, Mayank Agarwal too is toiling hard in his hotel room to get into the groove. The right-handed batsman on Friday shared photos on his Instagram stories in which he is seen working out ahead of the series.

For India, Ishant Sharma, who had missed the Tests against Australia has made his way back into the squad on the back of some quality performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Spinner Axar Patel has also made his way into the Test squad for the first two matches while T Natarajan who played his debut Test against Australia at The Gabba has not been included for the England Tests.

The first Test of the four-match series will begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from February 5 while the second game will be played at the same venue from February 13.

India's squad for first two Tests against England: (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (subject to fitness), Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel.

