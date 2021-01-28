IND vs ENG 1st Test: England players test negative for Covid-19 on arrival

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG: Need to be at top of our game to beat India, says Silverwood
Indian, English cricketers trickle into Chennai for first two Test matches
ENG vs IND: Head coach Silverwood happy with England's rotation policy
India vs England: Jonny Bairstow 'raring to go' in Tests after rest
ENG vs IND 2021: England spinners' tap may run dry on dry Indian pitches
-
All England players have tested negative for Covid-19 following tests on their arrival in Chennai for a four-Test series against India on Wednesday. The English team flew to Chennai on a charter flight from Sri Lanka on Wednesday and were tested on arrival at the airport.
"All the tests of English players have returned negative results," confirmed an official to IANS. "The tests will be conducted every third day in the lead-up to the series."
By Wednesday evening, both the teams had arrived and entered the bio-bubble at the Leela Palace. Only India captain Virat Kohli was yet to arrive and officials confirmed that he would reach Chennai by late evening.
The teams won't be practicing till February 1 and have their first practice session only on February 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
India play a four-Test series against England beginning February 5. The first Test will be held in Chennai from February 5-9. The second Test will be at the same venue from February 13-17, before the action shifts to Ahmedabad for the last two Tests (Feb 24-28 and March 4-8).
The Test series will be followed by a five-game T20 International series and a three-match ODI series.
--IANS
kh/rkm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor