Ind vs Eng: Vaughan criticises visitors for slow over-rate in first hour

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka chief selector quits after 0-2 defeat against England
Ind vs Eng: Gutted that Moeen didn't get 5-wicket haul, says Jeetan Patel
India vs England, 1st ODI: Eoin Morgan splits webbing, expected to bat
Curtly Ambrose applies for England cricket team's fast-bowling coach's post
Ind vs Eng: Team India shift focus to fielding ahead of fourth Test
-
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday criticised the Three Lions for being behind the over-rate in the first hour of the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series against India. The first hour saw England bowling just 11 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote: "11 overs in an hour ... One day cricket ... !!!!! I have decided it's not me getting old it's the game that needs to bloody hurry up ... #INDvsENG."
England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna were handed ODI debuts in the game while KL Rahul was given wicket-keeping responsibilities ahead of Rishabh Pant.
At the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli said: "Very happy to bat first, we had different plans. The weather is going to drastically change in the evening. It's a great opportunity for us to put runs on the board. The last game we played here against England is a great memory. If we believe we are a top side we should be ready to do anything, whether we decide or asked to do something."
After winning both the Test and the T20I series, India is all set for the final challenge against England in the three-match ODI series which is a part of the ODI Super League. While India completely outplayed England in the Tests, the T20I series had a good ebb and flow to it. The series went to the decider, which the hosts clinched by 36 runs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor