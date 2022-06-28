IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Preview: Pandya-led India aim clean sweep vs Ireland

The Indian team registered a compelling victory against Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series being played in Dublin. Now they are aiming for a 2-0 victory against the green brigade. India were phenomenal on the field, be it batting, bowling or even fielding.

Ireland on the other hand were good with the bat, they even did well to get quick wickets. But as for the limited opportunities that they had, they could have gotten better off the Indian team but were not able to. Now, though in the second game, they would be looking to get better and make the best use of the home conditions to try and level the series, and if not, at least put up a good show.

What's at stake?

For India, it is an opportunity to remain unbeaten against Ireland in the shortest format. It is also an opportunity or them to continue their unbeaten run in terms of series as they have not lost a single T20I series science the T20 World Cup 2021.

For Ireland, it is a chance to cause an upset and win against a team of India’s stature and create history by claiming the first win against India in their cricketing history.

Who will be the two key players for both teams?

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda was on top of his game when he was sent up the order to open the innings alongside Ishan Kishan as Ruturaj Gaikwad was held back due to a niggle in the calf. He scored a brilliant 47 off 29 balls and guided India home. Thus in the second game, expectations would be high for him to grab another opportunity as Gaikwad might be replaced by Sanju Samson if he remains injured and Hooda might get another chance to open the innings.

Harry Tector

Harry Tector did his part brilliantly as he took out Ireland from a situation where they were stuck at 22-3 in the fourth over. He scored an amazing 64 off 33 balls and took Ireland to a respectable total of 108-4. Thus, in this match, he would be expected to perform as well and get Ireland as far as possible.

Paul Stirling vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Battle to watch out for

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of the brilliant swing bowlers in the first match as he was able to get the ball to swing in both directions. He even got the wicket of Andy Balbirnie, the Irish captain. He would be up against Paul Stirling, who will be raring to go because he doesn’t like to fail too much and would not want to fail twice against a side like India. Thus the battle between him as an opener and Bhuvi as India's opening bowler would be a treat to watch especially if Stirling gets going.

Possible playing elevens of both the teams

The Indian team will be without the services of Ruturaj Gaikwad it seems as he has been diagnosed with a strained calf and most probably cannot play in the second game. In his place, Sanju Samson might get a chance. Umran Malik was expensive in his spell in the first game and if Harshal Patel is fit, he might replace Umran.

As for Ireland, Conor Olphert played in place of Curtis Campher, and he was not really able to impress with the ball. Thus Campher might come in the playing eleven.

How will the pitch play?

The pitch at the Village in Dublin was batting friendly even with rain around. Though it did offer some swing to the fast bowlers, on the whole, it was a friendly wicket for the batters.

Who holds the edge?

India holds the edge without any doubt as they have quality players who have done exceedingly well in the last match as well.