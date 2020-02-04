IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

The will look to continue its purple patch in New Zealand when it takes on the hosts in the first of three One Day International (ODI) matches at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Wednesday. India skipper will undoubtedly miss Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled of the tour due to a calf injury, in India playing 11. But the will also be without skipper in the first two games. In Williamson's absence, will lead the New Zealand side in the first two ODIs.

With Rohit away, India is set to field two debutant openers, and Mayank Agarwal, in the first ODI. Kohli has confirmed that will continue to bat in the middle order. came intothe squad as a replacement for Sharma, while Shaw was roped in after he scored a century against New Zealand A in a recent ODI series.

Earlier, India’s regular opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out for the New Zealand limited-over series last month after hurting his left shoulder during a home ODI against Australia.

1st ODI predicted playing 11



India tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Rohit Sharma, (C), Shreyas Iyer, (WK), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah



New Zealand tentative playing 11: Martin Guptill, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholas (C), Ross Taylor, (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett



When and where to watch 1st ODI Live



Date: February 5, 2020 (Wednesday)



Time: 7:30 am (IST)



Toss Timing: 7:00 am IST



Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton



1st ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1.

Weather report



Hamilton weather will be partly cloudy on the match day. However, the humidity will not be too high. This will keep the rain gods away. The strong breeze blowing across the ground in the evening might provide bowlers a bit of a nip in the air.

Pitch report



During the third T20 International at Seddon Park, spinners of both teams played well as ball gripped and turned. The surface may be sticky and two-paced again which means batting first would be a good idea.

Here are the squads for both the teams:



India squad: KL Rahul(wk), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur



New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn



