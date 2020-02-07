IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

India's cricket team aim to bounce back after losing the first One Day International (ODI) of ongoing three-match series, when it locks horns with New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday. India is trailing the three-match series 0-1 with Ross Taylor's superb century helping chase down a target of 348 in the first ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday. Team India led by would look to make some changes in its playing 11, especially in the bowling department. The team management might give a chance to leggie over Ravindra Jadeja, who leaked 64 runs in 10 Overs and remained wicket less.

Chahal was not included in the India playing 11 for the first ODI and while Kuldeep took two wickets, he was also conceded 84 runs and was thus the most expensive among the Indian bowlers. On the other hand, New Zealand skipper would like to go with the same playing 11 from first ODI, given the bowlers and batsmen stepped up in crunch situations.

2nd ODI predicted playing 11



India tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, (C), Shreyas Iyer, (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja/Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah



New Zealand tentative playing 11: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett



When and where to watch 2nd ODI Live



Date: February 8, 2020 (Saturday)



Time: 7:30 am (IST)



Toss Timing: 7:00 am IST



Venue: Eden Park, Auckland





New Zealand's during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton. Photo: AP | PTI

Weather report



The Auckland weather would remain cloudy on match day but there is no forecast of rainfall. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 21 and 18 degrees Celsius with the humidity on a higher side.

Pitch report



The Eden Park pitch would be good for batting with as the ball comes on the bat nicely. The dimension of Eden Park is one of the smallest in the world which allows even the mistimed shots to go over the fence.

New Zealand's celebrates his century during the 1st ODI match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton. Photo: AP | PTI

Here are the squads for both the teams:

KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul ThakurMartin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn