IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

India's cricket team aim to bounce back after losing the first One Day International (ODI) of ongoing three-match series, when it locks horns with New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday. India is trailing the three-match series 0-1 with Ross Taylor's superb century helping New Zealand cricket team chase down a target of 348 in the first ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday. Team India led by Virat Kohli would look to make some changes in its playing 11, especially in the bowling department. The team management might give a chance to leggie Yuzvendra Chahal over Ravindra Jadeja, who leaked 64 runs in 10 Overs and remained wicket less.
Chahal was not included in the India playing 11 for the first ODI and while Kuldeep took two wickets, he was also conceded 84 runs and was thus the most expensive among the Indian bowlers. On the other hand, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham would like to go with the same playing 11 from first ODI, given the bowlers and batsmen stepped up in crunch situations.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI predicted playing 11
India tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja/Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand tentative playing 11: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett
When and where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live
Date: February 8, 2020 (Saturday)
Time: 7:30 am (IST)
Toss Timing: 7:00 am IST
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
Weather report
The Auckland weather would remain cloudy on match day but there is no forecast of rainfall. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 21 and 18 degrees Celsius with the humidity on a higher side.
Pitch report
The Eden Park pitch would be good for batting with as the ball comes on the bat nicely. The dimension of Eden Park is one of the smallest in the world which allows even the mistimed shots to go over the fence.
India squad: KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur
New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn