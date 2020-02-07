JUST IN
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary from 7:30 am on Saturday.

BS Web Team 

India vs New Zealand
Indian captain Virat Kohli runs out Nicholls during the One Day cricket international between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton. Photo: AP | PTI

India's cricket team aim to bounce back after losing the first One Day International (ODI) of ongoing three-match series, when it locks horns with New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday. India is trailing the three-match series 0-1 with Ross Taylor's superb century helping New Zealand cricket team chase down a target of 348 in the first ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday. Team India led by Virat Kohli would look to make some changes in its playing 11, especially in the bowling department. The team management might give a chance to leggie Yuzvendra Chahal over Ravindra Jadeja, who leaked 64 runs in 10 Overs and remained wicket less.

Chahal was not included in the India playing 11 for the first ODI and while Kuldeep took two wickets, he was also conceded 84 runs and was thus the most expensive among the Indian bowlers. On the other hand, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham would like to go with the same playing 11 from first ODI, given the bowlers and batsmen stepped up in crunch situations.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI predicted playing 11

India tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja/Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand tentative playing 11: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett

When and where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live

Date: February 8, 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 am (IST)

Toss Timing: 7:00 am IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Ross Taylor, Kuldeep yadav, India vs New Zealand
New Zealand's Ross Taylor during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton. Photo: AP | PTI
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1.

Weather report

The Auckland weather would remain cloudy on match day but there is no forecast of rainfall. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 21 and 18 degrees Celsius with the humidity on a higher side.

Pitch report

The Eden Park pitch would be good for batting with as the ball comes on the bat nicely. The dimension of Eden Park is one of the smallest in the world which allows even the mistimed shots to go over the fence.

Ross Taylor, New Zealand
New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates his century during the 1st ODI match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton. Photo: AP | PTI
Here are the squads for both the teams:

India squad: KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn
First Published: Fri, February 07 2020. 10:44 IST

