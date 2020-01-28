IND vs NZ, 3rd T20: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

would be eyeing their first bilateral T20 International series win in New Zealand, when the teams play each other at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday.

India has defeated in the first two T20s in Auckland to go 2-0 up in the five-match series. A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first ever T20 series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. India lost 0-2 under MS Dhoni back in 2008-09, and last year, they went down 1-2.

Check India tour of New Zealand 2020 latest news, schedule and match timings here



Team India will be looking to field the same playing 11 from second T20 while New Zealand would look to make some changes in their bowling department bringing in Scott Kuggeleijn in place of Blair Tickner.

3rd T20 predicted playing 11



India tentative playing 11: (WK), Rohit Sharma, (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah



New Zealand tentative playing 11: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett



When and where to watch 3rd T20 Live



Date: January 29, 2020 (Wednesday)



Time: 12:30 PM (IST)



Toss Timing: 12:00 pm IST



Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton



3rd T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1.

Weather report



The Auckland weather is expected to play a spoilsport as there are chances of scattered showers during the game.