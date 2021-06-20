JUST IN
WTC final IND vs NZ LIVE: Clouds hovering over Southampton on Day 3 morning

India will resume from 146-3 today with Virat Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (29) at the crease. Check India vs New Zealand live cricket score and Southampton weather updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
According to UK met office, there is no forecast of rain in Southampton today but it will remain cloudy for most part of the day.
The overnight batsmen, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, would look to extend their 62-run stand on Day 3 of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton today. New Zealand, on the other hand, would look to separate India’s premier batsmen early and take an upper hand in IND vs NZ WTC final.
 
IND vs NZ WTC live telecast
 
Star Sports network will live telecast the India vs New Zealand WTC final. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the WTC final with English commentary. The live telecast will be also available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada from 3 pm IST today.
 
Doordarshan will live telecast IND vs NZ WTC final live on its DD Sports and DD National channels on terrestrial network.
 
You can watch the WTC final live streaming on JIO TV for free.
 
