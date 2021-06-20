- Explain rationale in one time settlement of Siva Industries: NCLT
WTC final IND vs NZ LIVE: Clouds hovering over Southampton on Day 3 morning
India will resume from 146-3 today with Virat Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (29) at the crease. Check India vs New Zealand live cricket score and Southampton weather updates here
India vs New Zealand | ICC World Test Championship | Ishant Sharma
According to UK met office, there is no forecast of rain in Southampton today but it will remain cloudy for most part of the day.
Top batsmen in ICC WTC 2019-21
IND vs NZ WTC final: Southampton weather forecast
According to UK met office, there is no forecast of rain in Southampton today but it will remain cloudy for most part of the day. Notably, there was no rain on Day 2 too but bad light played a crucial role in day’s proceedings.
IND vs NZ: Top Indian bowler in WTC
India vs New Zealand: WTC final scorecard
IND vs NZ WTC live telecast
Star Sports network will live telecast the India vs New Zealand WTC final. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the WTC final with English commentary. The live telecast will be also available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada from 3 pm IST today.
IND vs NZ final prize money, WTC playing conditions, reserve day, Follow-on rule
IND vs NZ WTC final live telecast for free
Doordarshan will live telecast IND vs NZ WTC final live on its DD Sports and DD National channels on terrestrial network.
IND vs NZ live streaming for free
You can watch the WTC final live streaming on JIO TV for free.
Stay tuned for IND vs NZ WTC final live score and Day 3 weather in Southampton here
