IND vs NZ WTC final LIVE, DAY 4: Rain threat looms over Southampton today

New Zealand would resume from 101-2 with Kane Williamson (12) and Ross Taylor (0) at the crease. Check Southampton weather live updates, India vs New Zealand full scorecard

India vs New Zealand | ICC World Test Championship | Ishant Sharma

New Delhi 

Umpires are out for inspection at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Photo: @ICC
The forecast for today is not encouraging and if forecasts have to believed, no play would be possible today. Photo: @ICC
The Southampton weather is likely to play spoilsport on Day 4 of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl. The forecast for today is not encouraging and if weather forecasts are to believed, no play would be possible today.

IND vs NZ final prize money, WTC playing conditions, reserve day, Follow-on rule
 
Coming back to India’s prospects on Day 4, if play starts on time i.e. 3 pm IST, Indian pacers would look to make full use of overcast conditions at Southampton and get early wickets. New Zealand, on the other hand, would be eyeing a lead of at least 100 runs given the forecast for next two days, including the reserve day, are quite encouraging.
 
New Zealand would resume from 101-2 with Kane Williamson (12) and Ross Taylor (0) at the crease.

IND vs NZ: Top Indian bowler in WTC
 
India vs New Zealand: WTC final scorecard
 
 
 
IND vs NZ WTC live telecast
 
Star Sports network will live telecast the India vs New Zealand WTC final. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the WTC final with English commentary. The live telecast will be also available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada from 3 pm IST today.
 
Top batsmen in ICC WTC 2019-21
 
IND vs NZ WTC final live telecast for free
 
Doordarshan will live telecast IND vs NZ WTC final live on its DD Sports and DD National channels on terrestrial network.
 
IND vs NZ live streaming for free
 
You can watch the WTC final live streaming on JIO TV for free.
 
Stay tuned for IND vs NZ WTC final live score and Day 4 weather in Southampton here

