IND vs NZ WTC final LIVE, DAY 4: Rain threat looms over Southampton today
New Zealand would resume from 101-2 with Kane Williamson (12) and Ross Taylor (0) at the crease. Check Southampton weather live updates, India vs New Zealand full scorecard
The forecast for today is not encouraging and if forecasts have to believed, no play would be possible today. Photo: @ICC
Coming back to India’s prospects on Day 4, if play starts on time i.e. 3 pm IST, Indian pacers would look to make full use of overcast conditions at Southampton and get early wickets. New Zealand, on the other hand, would be eyeing a lead of at least 100 runs given the forecast for next two days, including the reserve day, are quite encouraging.
Star Sports network will live telecast the India vs New Zealand WTC final. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the WTC final with English commentary. The live telecast will be also available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada from 3 pm IST today.
Doordarshan will live telecast IND vs NZ WTC final live on its DD Sports and DD National channels on terrestrial network.
You can watch the WTC final live streaming on JIO TV for free.
