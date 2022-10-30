IND vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: India fight Proteas at pacey Perth
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: The Indin team will take on South Africa in what could be a gateway to the semi-final. Pakistan would also want an Indian victory
Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli will be in action as India take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022. Photo: @BCCI
IND vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score
The second biggest clash for India in this world cup was always going to be against South Africa and now they are up for it as they take on the Proteas as the leading unit in their group. Who so ever wins this match will take the lead as group leader. It is not going to be easy for India at the pacey and bouncy Perth Stadium in Western Australia.
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Toss Timing and Details
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will begin at 04:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Proteas counterpart Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 04:00 pm IST.
Also Read: IND vs SA T20 WC preview: India eye semi-final berth with win over Proteas
India vs South Africa: How will the teams shape up?
With Rahul Dravid as a coach and Rohit Sharma as captain, one thing that comes in a side is stability and therefore to expect a change in the Indian side would be too much. Some experts are saying that Yuzvendra Chahal might come in place of Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing 11. But, the South African side is filled with left-handers and hence taking Ashwin out would not be a wise decision and hence unlikely to be made. Other than that, expecting Rishabh Pant in the side in place of KL Rahul is also too early.
As for South Africa, they will go with four searing fats bowlers in Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell and either Marco Jansen or Lungi Ngidi, with Jansen being a preference as he bowls left-arm pace which has troubled the Indian top order. Keshav Maharaj with his left arm orthodox would be the lone spinner in the team and Tabraiz Shamsi would have to sit out.
Also Read: IND vs SA T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs South Africa at Perth
India predicted playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa predicted playing 11
Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi/Marco Jansen
IND vs SA T20 World Cup Pitch Report
Pace, bounce and more bounce are going to be the scheme of things in Perth as far as the pitch is concerned. Although the matches aren’t taking place at the traditional WACA, there is no dearth of pace and bounce even at the new stadium. Thus the South African speedsters and Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami from India are going to be the people to watch out for.
Also Read: IND vs SA Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India
Ind vs Sa T20 World Cup Perth weather report
It is going to be chilly, and it is going to be very windy, but thankfully there is no prediction of any sort of rain. The skies in Perth will remain clear from 7 pm onwards and the temperatures will be below 15 degrees celsius with the wind speed anywhere between 25-40 kph.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup Live Streaming
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup will begin at 04:30 pm IST on October 30, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and watched Live and exclusively on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup Live Score: Catch all the updates from the India vs South Africa clash at the Perth Stadium in Perth here
