IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

The India cricket team will be taking on the West Indies cricket team in the 2nd T20I of the three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal. The match would begin at 07:00 pm IST and can be watched Live and Exclusive on Star Sports Network on TV and Disney Plus Hotstar on its Andriod and ios Application on Mobile (cell phone) and on the Hotstar website online.
When and where will Ind vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 match be telecasted?
Ind vs WI 2nd T20I 2022, will be telecasted on Star Sports. The same match will also be live-streamed at Disney Plus Hotstar on it's Android and ios Applications for Smartphone users and at Hotstar.com/in for the users who wish to watch online on Computers system and Laptops.
When will the toss take place in IND vs WI 2nd T20I?
In the IND vs WI 2nd T20I, the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his West Indian counterpart- Kieron Pollard would take place at 06:30 pm IST, half an hour earlier than the start of play.
What will be the weather update at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata for the second IND vs WI T20I?
There is no forecast of rain for the second T20I between India and the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, there will be a lot of dew no doubt and the amount will keep on increasing as time passes. The humidity will increase from 44% at 7 pm to 53% at 10 pm.
How will the Pitch behave for the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?
The pitch at Eden Gardens where the first game was also played, offered swing early on courtesy of the light breeze from Hooghly coming in the evening. Later on, it was as gripping and healing the spinners as well. For fast bowlers, it was getting difficult because of the dew.
India's T20I Squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies T20I Squad
Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh
