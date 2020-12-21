India couldn't replicate defensive batting in 2nd innings: Adam Gilchrist

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia Tests schedule, match timing, live streaming details
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ponting backs Burns as opener in Australia playing 11
Rahane not worried about poor run in NZ ahead of Ind vs Aus Test series
IND vs AUS 2020-21: No room for abuse, plenty for banter, says Langer
IND vs AUS 1st Test highlights: Australia wins by 8 wkts, leads series 1-0
-
India being unable to replicate the concentration they showed in the first innings was one of the reasons behind their stunning collapse in the second innings of the Adelaide day-night Test against Australia, according to former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist.
India were blown away for just 36 runs -- their lowest total in Test cricket and the joint fourth lowest score of all time in the history of the longest format of the game, and eventually lost the first Test by eight wickets.
"Looking back at the first innings, I would think that the seemingly slow batting from Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli was, in fact, superb defensive batting. That was what India failed to replicate in the second innings," Gilchrist wrote in his column for Mid-Day.
"In the first innings it had seemed that India were not looking for scoring opportunities, but Kohli's masterclass of concentration alongside Pujara and later Ajinkya Rahane is what ensured that India reached 244."
Gilchrist also felt that India were put under additional pressure due to opener Prithvi Shaw getting out early in both innings. Shaw was out for a second ball duck on the first day and two on Friday.
"In both innings, Prithvi Shaw's early dismissal put the team on the back foot. Shaw was part of the team during the last series here, and there has been plenty of hype and build-up around the youngster. This has also meant that his technique has been scrutinised and there was a clear plan to exploit the gap between his bat and pad that is a matter of concern for him," Gilchrist wrote.
"Shaw has also been prone to expansive shots which might backfire in Australian conditions, because he will be liable to edging one to gully. While he is a talented youngster, his performance will put the selectors in a dilemma as they plan for the Boxing Day Test."
--IANS
rkm/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor