India football captain Chhetri tests positive for Covid-19

India football captain said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 36-year-old footballer, who was playing for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League until February 25, said that he feels fine and is recovering from the virus.

"In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always," Chhetri said in a tweet.

--IANS

rkm/qma

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)