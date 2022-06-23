India jump two places to 104 in FIFA ranking after Asian cup qualification

-
ALSO READ
Canada qualify for FIFA World Cup finals for first time in 36 years
La'eeb unveiled as official mascot for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
FIFA launches Talent Development Scheme, aiding member associations
FIFA extends investigation of underage sexual abuse in Gabon: Report
-
The Indian football team reaped a good harvest of its impressive Asian Cup qualification campaign as it gained two places to jump to 104th in the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday.
The Blue Tigers are placed just below New Zealand (103rd), who missed out on a 2022 FIFA World Cup spot after losing to Costa Rica 0-1 in the intercontinental play-off earlier this month.
India's ranking among Asian Football Confederation members, however, still remained static at 19th place. Iran retained the top spot among AFC countries at 23rd place.
The Sunil Chhetri-led side had their best ever Asian Cup qualification campaign earlier this month when they won all three of their league matches to top group D and secure a place in the 24-team Finals to be held in 2023.
This was India's fifth overall qualification and the first time the country qualified for back-to-back Asian Cups.
In the overall rankings, Brazil remained on top, three months after taking the top spot from Belgium (2nd).
Argentina jumped one place to third at the expense of France (4th) who paid the price for four winless games in the UEFA Nations League.
England, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark complete the top-10.
The next FIFA world ranking will be out on August 25.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor