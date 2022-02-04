FIFA launches Talent Development Scheme, aiding member associations

-
ALSO READ
Soccer leagues resist FIFA plan for men's World Cup every 2 years
FIFA intensifies push to stage men's World Cup every two years
Germany become first team to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
10 exciting hotels and attractions for The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer governing body FIFA to expand gaming and e-sports portfolio
-
FIFA has launched an innovative FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), offering bespoke assistance to member associations (MAs) to help them achieve their full potential and continuing the measures taken to reduce the disparity in the level of football between different regions of the world.
TDS is part of FIFA's collaborative work with MAs to increase global competitiveness. World football's governing body is increasing its investment through a holistic approach to technical and education projects; also represented by new performance analysis and insights on the field as well as the FIFA Training Centre, launched in 2021 as a modern and dynamic platform to share knowledge with technicians of the game.
"One of our over-arching aims is to give every talent a chance," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
"The launching of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme is one of the keys to achieving that objective. It follows on from the ground-breaking analysis of the football talent development ecosystem in over 200 of our member associations and will give boys and girls the chance to maximise their potential."
FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger appeared on the latest edition of FIFA's Living Football show to explain the programme and how its implementation will be rolled out worldwide.
"I am delighted that, with the launch of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, we have taken another significant step towards giving every talent a chance, no matter where or when they are born," said Wenger.
"By launching this programme for global benefit, we can improve the equality of opportunity for players across all six confederations and all 211 member associations."
The FIFA President's Vision 2020-2023 targets work towards the goal of having 50 national teams and 50 clubs competing at the highest level for global silverware.
While competitions are drivers of development, TDS also strengthens the solid framework for the pathways that take talent from the point at which they enter the game all the way through to transition opportunities into senior football.
In turn, MAs forge relationships with key stakeholders to share responsibility for constructing and harnessing their talent development ecosystem.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU