India's home series against England to feature four Tests instead of five

England's tour of India next year will comprise four Tests instead of the regulation five to accommodate the limited-overs series that had to be postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed the schedule for the series planned in February-March while speaking at an online event.
"England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs and five T20s, it is a lot easier having bi-laterals because the number of people are less," he said.
"When it gets to 8 teams, 9 teams, 10 teams, then it becomes a bit more difficult...we have to keep assessing the situation...lot of them are talking about a second wave," he said.
The limited-overs series originally comprised three T20s and as many ODIs and was scheduled to be held in September this year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
The number of T20s has been increased in the revised schedule as the Board took into account the World T20 to be held in October-November next year in India.
