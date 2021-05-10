India skipper Virat Kohli receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

India skipper received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Kohli also urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

"Vaccinate as soon as you can please. Stay Safe," Kohli wrote in his Instagram story.

India pacer Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Last week, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shikhar Dhawan received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Rahane, Umesh, Ishant, Kohli will be next seen in action when India locks horns against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official said that it will need some more time before a clear picture can be drawn regarding the completion of vaccination for all India Test cricketers who are to head to UK on June 2.

"The Indian government has opened vaccination for every person above 18 so the players can take their first dose. But the second dose is the question here and while the BCCI is looking at working closely with the England and Wales Cricket Board to ensure players can get a second dose in the UK, if that is not approved by the UK government, we will have the vaccine taken from India for the second dose. Let's see how that works out in the coming days," the official had explained.

The WTC final gets underway on June 18 and will continue till June 22 with June 23 kept as a reserve day. While it was initially set to be played at the Lord's, the ICC decided to move it to Southampton with an eye on the COVID-19 situation across the globe.

The BCCI on Friday named a 20-member squad (two subject to fitness clearance) which will also have standby players. Of the four standby players, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for COVID-19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)