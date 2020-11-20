ICC Test Championship: New points system helps Aus topple India as No. 1

Australian cricket team has pushed India to the second spot in the (WTC) points table after the (ICC) on Thursday effected changes to the WTC rules. The changes in ICC WTC points system has be made as several bilateral series could not be played due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Changes to the rules were made to determine the nine teams' standings on the points table.



new rules

Although India (360 points) still has 64 more points than Australia (296) and more series wins, the Aussies have gone atop after the ICC Board approved that the matches played and the matches lost won't be treated as drawn and points would be split. Australia now has 0.822 percentage points (82.2 per cent), which propelled them to the No.1 spot, while India has 0.750 (75 per cent).



The changes were recommended by the Anil Kumble-headed ICC Cricket Committee.

England is at the third position with 0.608 percentage points (60.8 per cent), New Zealand fourth with 0.500 (50 per cent), and Pakistan fifth with 0.395 (39.5 per cent).



ICC WTC points table

Ranking Teams Series Played Played Won Drawn Lost Tied PCT (%) Series Won RpW ratio* Total Points 1 Australia 3 10 7 1 2 0 82.2 2 1.604 296 2 India 4 9 7 0 2 0 75 3 2.011 360 3 England 4 15 8 3 4 0 60.8 3 1.223 292 4 New Zealand 3 7 3 0 4 0 50 0 0.883 180 5 Pakistan 4 8 2 3 3 0 39.5 1 0.853 166 6 Sri Lanka 2 4 1 1 2 0 33.3 0 0.589 80 7 West Indies 2 5 1 0 4 0 16.7 0 0.527 40 8 South Africa 1 7 1 0 6 0 12.5 0 0.521 30 9 Bangladesh 1 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0.304 0 Top two team will qualify for final

as of November 20, 2020



India's schedule for ICC World Test championship

India will lock horns with Australia in a four-match Test series in Australia starting December 17 in Adelaide. The result of this series could change the league standings.



Matches Date Time (IST) Venue First Test (D/N) Dec 17-21 9:30 AM Adelaide Oval Second Test Dec 26-30 5:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground Third Test Jan 7-11 5:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground Fourth Test Jan 15-19 5:30 PM The Gabba, Brisbane

"The unprecedented disruption caused by Covid-19 means, to date, just under half of the WTC matches have been played, with that estimated to rise to more than 85 per cent by the end of the competition window. Current regulations dictate that matches not completed shall be treated as a draw with points split. The Cricket Committee considered maintaining that status quo or determining the final WTC League standings from matches played," said an ICC press statement on Thursday.

"The Cricket Committee recommended the latter option, which was approved by the Chief Executives Committee and ratified by the Board, meaning teams will be ranked in order of percentage of points earned," it said.