India vs Australia 1st ODI: LIVE scoreboard
Business Standard

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE: Time to iron out the wrinkles before WC

There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a 'pre test' for ICC World Cup 2019. Catch India vs Australia Live score and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI

The Indian cricket team will like to get their combinations right for the world cup as they take on Australia in the first One Day International (ODI) match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Virat Kohli would be keen to back to winning ways as he lost the T20 series 0-2 to Australia a few days ago. 

"Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we'll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play," skipper Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20 loss headlining his intention.

There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a 'pre test', a good score ensuring that they get 'admit cards' for the board exams.

The four players in question are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul, who are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad.

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live scorecard

 

Here are the probable for both the teams :
 
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, D Arcy Short, Nathan Lyon, Andrew Tye

India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming details 

Date and Day: March 2 2019, Saturday

Place: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 1:30 pm (IST)

India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 1st ODI on Hotstar app and website.

Stay Tuned for India vs Australia live score and match commentary...
 
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 12:40 IST

