India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE: Time to iron out the wrinkles before WC

The Indian cricket team will like to get their combinations right for the world cup as they take on Australia in the first One Day International (ODI) match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Virat Kohli would be keen to back to winning ways as he lost the T20 series 0-2 to Australia a few days ago.
"Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we'll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play," skipper Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20 loss headlining his intention.
There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a 'pre test', a good score ensuring that they get 'admit cards' for the board exams.
The four players in question are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul, who are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad.
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live scorecard
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, D Arcy Short, Nathan Lyon, Andrew Tye
India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming details
Stay Tuned for India vs Australia live score and match commentary...