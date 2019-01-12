Ind vs Aus 1st ODI LIVE score: Virat and co to maintain winning momentum

After winning their first Test series in Australia, Indian cricket Team led by Virat Kohli will be geared up for the first One Day International (ODI) at Sydney Cricket ground. Virat Kohli will lead Team India in ODIs after a span of nearly 6 months as he was rested for Asia Cup 2018 and against Windies. Rohit Sharma’s return after missing the Sydney Test will boast Indian Batting line-up while Indian team management needs to maintain the balance of the side after Hardik Pandya suspension over his controversial ‘sexist’ remark.

Australia, on the other hand, will play with two all-rounders. Pacer Peter Siddle will also feature for the first time in the ODI team since November 2010. In the bowling department, pacers Siddle, Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff might play a crucial role. Star off-spinner Nathan Lyon will lead the spin department along with part-timer Glenn Maxwell. The Australian batting department has witnessed a major change. Adam Zampa failed to make the cut in the playing 11.

India vs Australia head to head



When it comes to the record books, India have played 16 matches against Australia here and has won only two and the last time both teams played at this venue, it was India who emerged victorious.

