India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live score: Jadhav may get a place in playing 11

Kedar Jadhav could replace Rishabh Pant in the India playing 11, with K L Rahul donning the gloves behind the wicket. Check India vs Australia 2nd ODI live score, toss and match updates here

BS Web Team 

India vs Australia
Australian batsman David Warner and Aaron Finch being congratulated by Indian players after they chased down the target to win the first one day international (ODI) cricket match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
After receiving a 10-wicket humiliation in the first One Day International (ODI) of their three-match series against the Australia cricket team, India will look to level the series when they play the second ODI at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot today. With Rishabh Pant ruled out due to injury, Kedar Jadhav may replace him in the India playing 11, and K L Rahul might have to keep wickets. On the other hand, Australia, high on confidence after winning the first ODI, could field an unchanged playing 11. Australia captain Aaron Finch, however, hinted on the game’s eve that right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood might get a look in for the second ODI against the India cricket team to help distribute the work load of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
 
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live score
 
 

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live streaming
 
India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs Australia match on the Hotstar website and app.
 
Stay Tuned for India vs Australia live score, final playing 11, toss updates and match commentary.

