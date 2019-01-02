India vs Australia, 5th Test preview and when, where to watch Sydney Test

JUST IN
BS Web Team 

India vs Australia, Sydney, Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli bats during a training session in Sydneyahead of their cricket test match against Australia. Photo: AP/PTI

In India vs Australia 5th test, a confident Indian cricket team aim to create history by registering their maiden Test series win Down Under. India are leading the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1. India had won the first test followed by a loss in the second. In the third game, the visitors registered a morale boosting 137 runs victory. The batting department seemed settled with captain Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane among the runs along with Mayank Agarwal, who impressed in his debut Test with a half-century in the first innings, and Rishabh Pant.

India vs Australia, Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
With the pitch here expected to assist spin, India have named Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin in their 13 player squad. Pacer Ishant Sharma has faced a niggle so he got replaced by Umesh Yadav. Umesh will be supporting Mohammad Shami and in-form Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia, on the other hand, who faced criticism for their batting might make a few changes. All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne is added to the squad for the last test. Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh could lose their spots as they failed in the last match. In the batting department, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head did their job but lack of support cost the team. Pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins would like to up the ante in order to equalise the series and support spinner Nathon Lyon, who did extremely well in the three Test matches.

India vs Australia, Nathon Lyon
Australia's Nathan Lyon flips a ball up before a training session in Sydney ahead of their cricket test match against India starting. Photo: AP/PTI
India vs Australia 5th Test: When and where to watch

Date and Day: January 3, 2019 and Thursday

Time: 5:00 a.m. (IST)

Place: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

India vs Australia 5th Test will broadcast on Sony Six HD, Sony Six in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 HD and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi Commentary. One can live stream the match on Sony LIV app.

Here is the playing 11 probabale of both the teams:

India playing 11 probabales: Mayank Agrawal, K L Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kukdeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia playing 11 probables: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (WK) (C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Squads:

Australia: Tim Paine (captain), Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Siddle, Marnus Labuschagne.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.
First Published: Wed, January 02 2019. 20:00 IST

