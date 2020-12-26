India vs Australia: Dean Jones to be honoured during Boxing Day Test

-
ALSO READ
Ind vs Aus: Players to wear armbands during 1st ODI in honour of Dean Jones
Dean Jones' death leaves cricketing world in shock, tributes pour in
Covid-19: Cricket Australia declares Melbourne as standby for Sydney Test
Empathise with Indians but I am glad if they are stressed: Justin Langer
Australia vs India: Finch backs Pucovski for early chance in Tests
-
Cricket Australia (CA) will pay tribute to the late former batsman Dean Jones during the first day of the second Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which was Jones's home ground in domestic cricket.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a bay of seats will covered by a banner paying tribute to Jones throughout the Test match. There will also be a video tribute during Tea on Saturday at 3.24 p.m. recognising Jones's Test number, 324 and his highest first-class score of 324, scored against South Australia on the MCG in 1994.
Earlier, the Indian and Australian players wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence in recognition of Jones before the start of the first ODI between the two sides at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It was the first match of India's tour of Australia.
Jones, who played 52 Test matches and 164 One-day Internationals, scoring over 9,600 international runs, died on September 24 in Mumbai.
--IANS
rkm/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor